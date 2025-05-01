‘We listen and we don’t judge’: Supporting our children during mental health month and beyond

We listen and we don’t judge

This isn’t just a TikTok social media trend, it’s an important tip for making sure our children continue talking to us. Keep communication open, withhold the judgement and just listen. Many times children just need a sounding board and they don’t need you to fix things.

Explore Mental Health Matters articles from the Dayton Daily News

Providing a safe space for them to vent and share their thoughts is incredibly important for their mental health. Don’t judge for the little things and they will likely feel safe enough to come to you for the big things.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle

What you eat, how much you sleep, how many hours spent on screens all has a hand in your mental health. Model a healthy lifestyle for your children and create it from the ground up together.

Children need to see you enforcing loving boundaries on them and on yourself. Living a healthy life is important so your kids know what balance looks like.

Feel all the feels

Feelings are ok, they aren’t something scary or something to avoid. Being mad or sad or angry are just emotions that children need to experience in order to learn how to cope.

Don’t save your children from their feelings by rushing in and rescuing them every time something goes wrong or they are uncomfortable. Let them sit with those feelings and sit alongside them for support so they learn to cope instead of avoid the hard things in life.

Tackle obstacles together until they are ready to handle them alone.

Get outside

This is my own personal tip, but it’s backed by science. Research shows that spending just 20 minutes in nature can lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. This is a perfect excuse to head to one of our many are metro parks and enjoy some sunshine.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.

RESOURCES

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988 for free, 24/7 mental health support in the U.S. (for all ages).

Crisis Text Line: Text HELLO to 741741 for free, 24/7 support from trained crisis counselors.

Child Mind Institute: childmind.org

Mental Health America: mhanational.org

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS SERIES

The Dayton Daily News has a special series of articles, videos and more about mental health. See it online at daytondailynews.com/mental-health-matters.