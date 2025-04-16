US Air Force museum to have free summer camp programs

The museum will also host a special version of the event for children with accessible needs. Sessions of the camp will be 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 16, 18, 23 and 25. The content will be the same on each day.

Children going into grades six through 12 are eligible for this year’s American Rocketry Challenge Team. This program is a part of the nationwide contest where teams design and launch rockets to meet specific goals. Those who participate will have to commit approximately five hours each Saturday from July 2025 through May 2026.

The top teams will also compete in the contest’s finals, to be in Virginia.

The museum will also host a standard and advanced version of CyberCamp. The program, designed for students entering grades seven through 12 in the fall, teaches children about the basics of cybersecurity. The standard course, June 2-6, will focus on cyber ethics and the overall concepts of the field.

The advanced course, scheduled for June 9-13, will cover the same topics, while also discussing operating systems and Cisco networking.

The final course scheduled for this summer will be Introduction to Becoming a Pilot. Designed for children ages 14-18, this program consists of two courses, Intro to Pilot 101 and Complex Aircraft 201. Via flight simulator, participants will be introduced to various aerial maneuvers and concepts, such as climbs, take offs, landing procedures and more.

Parents can sign their children up for each multi-day course separately, with several being held throughout the summer.

These courses are intended only as a “try before you buy” program for perspective-pilots and will not give out any certifications or licenses.

All of the museum’s summer camps will be free, and children will have access to all required materials. Registration is now open.

MORE DETAILS

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force can be found at 1100 Spaatz Drive, Wright Patterson Air Force Base. For more information and registration, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education.