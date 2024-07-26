The good, the bad and the ugly about cholesterol

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance that occurs naturally in the body. Although widely believed to be harmful, cholesterol is actually necessary for the body to function. Healthline says the body needs it to make hormones and vitamin D, and cholesterol contributes to the membrane structure of every cell in the body.

What are lipoproteins?

When people talk about heart health and cholesterol, they’re really speaking about lipoproteins and not about cholesterol itself. Lipoproteins are structures that carry cholesterol through the blood. There are two main types of lipoproteins: high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL). HDL is typically called the “good” cholesterol, because it moves extra cholesterol from the bloodstream to the liver where it is cleaned out, says the Cleveland Clinic. LDL is the “bad” cholesterol because, when amounts of it are excessive, that contributes to plaque buildup in the arteries. You need some LDL to carry cholesterol to the body’s cells, but having too much can be troublesome. HDL carries some LDL away from the arteries but other steps are needed to lower HDL. Another lipid in the blood includes triglyceride, which is a type of fat. High levels of triglycerides also can put a person at risk for heart issues, including atherosclerosis, which is a hardening of the blood vessels.

Dietary cholesterol vs. blood cholesterol

The amount of cholesterol in the blood and the amount in one’s diet are two different things. Typically, eating foods that contain cholesterol does not directly correspond to an elevated blood cholesterol level. Blood cholesterol is mainly determined by the amount of fats and carbohydrates in the diet, as well as genetics. Some people are simply genetically prone to high cholesterol levels. Even for people whose blood cholesterol is affected by dietary cholesterol (hyperresponders), research shows dietary cholesterol only moderately increases LDL, and in these cases it does not seem to increase their risk of heart disease, offers Healthline.

How to maintain good cholesterol health?

According to Piedmont Healthcare, there are ways to control cholesterol and lipoproteins so they are beneficial to the body.

Choose foods lower in saturated fat and be mindful of foods that can impact blood sugar levels.

Quit smoking

Reduce stress levels, which may help you avoid eating high-fat foods as a coping mechanism.

Exercise regularly

Weight loss can both increase HDL and lower LDL

Choose low-fat or nonfat dairy products and lean meats

Incorporate more fiber into your diet, which will help remove excess LDL.

There is much confusion about cholesterol among the general public. But learning the basics of cholesterol can help individuals make more informed decisions about their diet and overall health.