Reverse lunge helps strengthen lower body

Technique: Stand with the torso erect and arms at sides or resting on hips. If balance is poor, hold on to a sturdy surface such as the back of a chair. Take a large step backward, bend both knees and begin slowly lowering toward the floor. Note: If you are a beginner, avoid coming down too far toward the floor as it takes established leg strength to push your body weight back up.

For those with good leg strength looking for maximum range of motion, lower the hips so that the thigh of the front leg is nearly parallel to the floor. Pause long enough to take in a breath, and then pushing through the heel of the foot slowly return to the starting position. At no point should the knee travel further forward than the toes.

For safety, if you have existing knee or hip problems, do not attempt Reverse Lunges until you have clearance from your doctor. Attention to form is important, and so performing the Reverse Lunge in a slow controlled manner is advised.

Variations:

For those with good flexibility and stable knees the Side Lunge, which targets the inner thigh and outer hip to a greater extent than traditional Lunges, can be used. With this variation, take a large step to the side and lower the body by bending the knee of the lunging leg, while the other leg is straight. Once a strong contraction on your outer thigh is felt, step back to the starting point and repeat with the other leg. The toes should be pointed slightly out to the side.

For greater intensity and strengthening, hold onto dumbbells or weighted bar while performing the exercise. You can also elevate the back foot onto a low step or bench which places greater emphasis on the front leg. Placing the back foot on a small stability ball is an advanced move, creating an additional balance challenge.

Tips:

When it comes to range of motion, the lower your body travels, the greater the emphasis on the glutes. However, lacking flexibility or having unstable knee joints can interfere with form, therefore it is important to know your strengths and weaknesses before attempting a new exercise. Other tips for proper form while executing the exercise are to avoid allowing the torso to tip forward, and look straight ahead rather than down.

Number of sets and reps performed can vary according to fitness level and goals. Generally speaking, 2 to 3 sets to muscle fatigue will help improve strength, no more than every other day. The hips and legs involve very large muscles and can result in greater feelings of fatigue as you exercise. Post exercise soreness is also normal although this should not last more than a day or two.

Marjie Gilliam is an International Sports Sciences Master certified personal trainer and fitness consultant. She owns Custom Fitness Personal Training Services LLC. Send email to marjie@ohtrainer.com.