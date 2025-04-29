Radio Reading Service helps those who can’t see: Seniors volunteer for 24/7 operation

The Radio Reading Service is a closed-caption broadcasting program reaching 11 counties—Darke County to the north, Greenville to the west and Cedarville to the east, said Hulce. There is web streaming from the GESMV web site; however, most listeners depend on the special radio receivers supplied without charge by GESMV.

“They take it out of the box, plug it in and go,” noted Hulce.

And who are their listeners? Anyone who can’t get can’t use conventional print, TV and social media channels. Mostly people with visual impairments, said Hulce. Plus people who can’t hold books or magazines.

“Television and (commercial) radio are so full of distracting noises. They are geared to people who can see,” said Hulce. “We’re more geared to people who read the newspapers for 60 years and now they can’t.”

Volunteers are essential

The program’s commitment means 24/7 coverage a day, every day. And the vast majority of content is pre-recorded or read live by volunteers. That’s 24 programs every day.

It’s a great volunteer option for seniors, said Hulce. Usually volunteers have their assigned day, their assigned reading. Some volunteers read multiple times a week. It’s their choice.

Snowbirds? No problem. Hulce notes that flexibility is the name of the game at the Radio Reading Service. She has volunteers that only read during summers or winters. Substitutes — even Hulce herself — fills in when appointments, vacations or other events take volunteers from their regular spot.

You can record your assignment at home — or wherever you have your laptop — with simple-to-use software and equipment supplied by Hulce’s team. Record and send it, using their step-by-step instructions.

That’s how Hulce and her scaled-down team of 23 volunteers managed during the pandemic years, she said. They never missed a minute of programming.

Plus, the studio at the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley building near downtown Dayton has three recording booths for volunteers reading.

What listeners hear

Hulce, who works with two producers/staffers on the programming, says mornings are for news, beginning with opinion sections. Articles from the Dayton Daily News are up at 10 a.m., focusing on local, regional and state news, followed by major national publications including USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and The Christian Science Monitor. Mornings may also include highlights from the Dayton Jewish Observer, sometimes read by editor Marhsall Weiss, a regular reader.

Afternoon programming is more entertainment focused, though still information loaded. “We even have grocery ads so you know where in town green beans will be cheapest,” said Hulce. Plus finance, health, science and “fun stuff” that may come from many of the program’s subscriptions such as People magazine, Rolling Stone, Good Housekeeping, Reader’s Digest, Newsweek, U.S. News & World Report and more.

Evenings and overnight are the time for calm, Hulce stresses.

“Some people don’t know if it’s night or day. We do books, poetry and science. On the weekend, we might plug in some of the old-time radio shows like Dragnet and the Lone Ranger. We hope it’s a source of comfort,” she added.

Volunteer reader Larry Lain says he always tries to visualize that he’s speaking casually with someone in his office as he records. “Are you comfortable? Do you have your beverage,” he said he may inquire before he launches into his late-night, short story readings.

The retired University of Dayton professor has been reading to listeners since 2012, beginning as a substitute reader and moving to a regular assignment reading the sports pages.

“It just seemed like a really good gig,” he chuckled. “I’ve known how to read since I was pretty little.”

He notes he was also motivated by respect for those with physical challenges. His late grandson, Neil, was born with multiple disabilities. Lain’s college roommate was almost totally blind. Lain’s own mother, an “inveterate reader” developed macular degeneration. “It was devastating for her,” he said.

Now Lain reads articles from the Dayton Daily News on Thursday mornings, taking his cue from the newspaper’s editors on where to focus.

“I give the most prominence to the stories the editors give prominence to,” said Lain, who covers front page news then turns to local and state news. He finishes with lighter stories such as Dear Abby or Today in History. He avoids anything heavily political.

“We are a zero-political zone,” added Hulce. No added commentary. “We are advocates for the blind. We read articles exactly how they were written. I tell volunteers, ‘Don’t even suggest with your tone whether you agree or disagree.’”

And while Hulce isn’t looking for political content, most other topics are open for consideration.

“When I interview a reader, I want to know what they are interested in,” she explained, adding their interest will shine through in their reading. “People can hear your smile.”

When Lain was asked to consider reading short stories, “the topics were up to me,” he said. Now the short story archive at the station includes 300+ readings from Lain, everything from Mark Twain, Paul Laurence Dunbar and James Herriot to Tolstoy and even a selection of Ukrainian fairy tales.

Those readings contain plenty of pronunciation mistakes, Lain insisted. But perfection isn’t the aim.

“If I had a nickel for everything I’ve mispronounced,” said Lain. Adding, “The nice thing about radio … if you make a mistake—and you do—it’s gone immediately.”

Lain said he tells volunteer readers: “Would you worry about that if you were talking to a friend?”

MORE DETAILS

Joining the Radio Reading Service

Fill and submit the volunteer application at https://gesmv.org/volunteer/volunteer-application, or call 937-528-6371. The volunteer coordinator will get you to Hulce. (Please note: You will have to complete a background check.)

To listen

Live stream programming through a PC or laptop at https://gesmv.org/radio-reading-services-terms-use/ You can also send the player to your mobile phone.

To request a receiver unit at no charge, contact Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley at 937-461-4800.