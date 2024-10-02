Programs help seniors refresh driving skills

For some senior citizens, stiff joints and weaker muscles can affect steering grip. Vision changes can affect nighttime driving, and our brains take longer to process information as we age as well. Senior drivers may not be aware that their response time is slower or that their driving has been affected.

For anyone who wants a refresh of their driving knowledge, there are several options in the region.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) offers a Smart Driver Course both in-person and online to help drivers feel more confident on the road.

“Many of our participants have not had formal driving training since they took driver’s ed back when they began driving,” said Dennis Kucler, AARP driver safety Ohio volunteer state coordinator. “We all know how much of the driving landscape has changed since that time – cars, road signs, roadway patterns, driving laws, and even our bodies. The goal of the course is for participants to become even safer, more confident drivers by helping them stay up to date with those changes.”

The Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first course specifically designed for drivers 50 years and older. In Ohio, drivers who are 60 years and older may be eligible for a discount on their auto insurance premium after completing the course.

The program focuses on safety strategies to reduce the likelihood of a crash, awareness of the road environment, how health issues can affect driving abilities, when driving may no longer be safe and other travel alternatives.

The AARP 4-hour course does not include an exam or behind-the-wheel driving.

The in-person course is conducted in a group setting and costs $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. The online course is individual and costs $23.99 for AARP members and $26.99 for non-members.

“While older drivers are generally safe drivers, every driver can use a refresher, especially if it has been decades since your last driving training,” Kucler said. “One of the challenges I’ve seen as an instructor is with the rules on sharing the road. Here in Ohio, many cities have seen new bike lanes and bike boxes implemented, so we spend some time in our courses discussing that. According to a survey of participants who completed the course, 90% have changed at least one risky driving behavior.”

Some drivers may need to adapt their driving as they recover from surgery, health issues or other physical challenges.

Kettering Health offers a driver rehabilitation option. Chrissy Howell, an occupational therapist and certified rehab driving specialist, works with the Driver Rehabilitation Program. She said the program offers a comprehensive driving evaluation.

“We look at all the skills that are important for driving, including: vision, cognition or thinking skills, perceptual and processing skills, as well as reaction time on our driving simulator,” Howell said. “We also take this time to get to know you and your driving habits, as well as discuss any current medications and how they might impact driving.”

The program includes three state licensed driving instructors who are also occupational therapists, two of whom are also Certified Driver Rehab Specialists. The evaluation also incorporates an on-road assessment in a dual-controlled motor vehicles, with a licensed driving instructor. A valid permit or driver’s license is required for the on-road assessment.

“We also offer driver training in our vehicles with adaptive equipment such as hand controls or a left foot accelerator,” Howell said. “Additionally, we can complete vehicle modification assessments, and facilitate transportation planning and education.”

The program is available for all drivers who are concerned about their abilities. Howell said they work with older adults and “we work specifically with individuals with a neurological diagnosis who may have concerns over their abilities to continue, or resume, driving if something has changed for them.”

The Driver Rehabilitation Program is individualized and participates will work with staff in a one-on-one scenario.

Although there is no set timeframe to complete the rehabilitation program, the comprehensive driving evaluation is covered in two-sessions and is completed within a 30-day timeframe.

The program is not covered by insurance and a doctor’s referral is needed to participate.

“We work with wonderful people in our program and community all day, every day,” Howell said. “The biggest barrier seems to be the lack of education and sparse resources regarding driver rehabilitation. Our program aims to help everyone meet their driving goals, but also keep the individual and our entire community safe by offering the gold-standard for driver rehab services.”

MORE INFO

For more information, visit ketteringhealth.org/services/neurorehab-balance/driver-rehabilitation.

To find an AARP Smart Driver Course, visit aarp.org/findacourse or www.aarp.org/drive.