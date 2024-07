The debut of “Cowtherine’s Carousel” at Young’s Jersey Dairy is just around the corner. The 36-foot carousel featuring 21 horses, six Jersey cows, one pig, one goat and a rooster will open to the public at 7:30 p.m. on July 11. Each animal is hand painted and the horses are decorated to represent Young’s Homemade Ice Cream colors. NATALIE JONES/STAFF