PHOTOS: Stabilization complete on Troy's IOOF Building/Old Miami County Courthouse

Here’s a look at the completed stabilization of the IOOF Building/Old Miami County Courthouse in downtown Troy. The city’s fourth courthouse, which is now the rear part of the building was constructed in 1840-1841. In 1888, the county moved its court and offices across the street to the current courthouse. The Independent Order of Oddfellows purchased the property three months later for their meeting hall and added the brick addition to the front of the building in 1902. Work was completed in mid-April by building owner, the non-profit Troy Historical Preservation Alliance, leading to the lifting of an adjudication order on the property. THPA are focused on making some additional repairs to the building, including window work. Once these repairs are complete, the focus will likely shift to selling the building. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER