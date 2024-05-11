PHOTOS: Nosy Neighbors downtown Tipp City history & architecture tour

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership and Tippecanoe Historical Society hosted the first Nosy Neighbors walking tour of downtown Tipp City on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Attendees of the ticketed event learned about Tipp’s historic landmarks, colorful characters and architectural marvels from volunteer guides. There were also a few behind the scenes looks at Sugden Furniture, the Tipp City Library and the Tipp Roller Mill. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER