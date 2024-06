Come Together, a rooftop tribute to The Beatles, performed a free concert atop the historic Mayflower building facing downtown Troy’s Prouty Plaza in celebration of The Troy Foundation’s 100th anniversary on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The group features Dayton area musicians Patrick Himes, Brian Hoeflich, Kent Montgomery, Nathan Peters, Seth Gilliam and Brian Greaney. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER