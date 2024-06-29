BreakingNews
Clark-Shawnee wins split ruling in school’s public records suit against Springfield

PHOTOS: City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade

1 / 35
The City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade happened on Saturday, June 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top