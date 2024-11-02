PHOTOS: After Dark - Bombers & Brews 2024 at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

After Dark: Bombers & Brews returned to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Hosted by the Air Force Museum Foundation, the museum’s quarterly after-hours 21 and up ticketed event featured food, games, trivia, cash bar, live music by Flashback and a display of rare artifacts from the famous “lost” bomber, “Lady Be Good”. Attendees had up close and personal encounters with the F-4C Phantom II (cockpit look-in) and the Convair B-36J Peacemaker (open aircraft). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER