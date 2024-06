The 48th annual Troy Strawberry Festival took place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 2024 in downtown Troy and the Great Miami River levee. Featured festivities included strawberry themed foods, vendors, live music and more. Here are scenes from Saturday plus a behind the scenes glimpse at the making of the festival’s famous strawberry donuts by Troy Music Boosters volunteers at Troy Memorial Stadium. This year’s festival theme was Blooming Berries. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER