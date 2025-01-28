PETS: Cats want answers, but they may not like them

Since Pip has “chosen” me as his go‑to family member, my answering his questions may help us develop a closer relationship. But my sassy feline isn’t going to like some of my answers.

The first question that grabbed my attention was: Why do you yell at me for scratching the large, soft scratching posts (sofa, reading chair) in the house?

Unfortunately, scratching is normal for cats. It helps keep their claws from getting too long and can also reduce stress and boredom.

We got lucky with Pip; he’s never scratched furniture. The feline does scratch the posts on his cat tree. When we are not doing what Pip wants, he’ll scratch our carpet or rugs. Our red‑and‑tan‑checked bedroom rug has been a particular victim, with little nubs all over it.

Almost always the scratching is the result of Pip not getting fed when he wants. He eats breakfast around 6 a.m., lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. The scratching starts when he wants his meals earlier.

For example, Pip comes sauntering into my office around 3:30 p.m. and sits on one side or the other of my chair and meows loudly. If I don’t look at him, he moves to the other side of the chair and repeats the behavior. He then tries assorted tactics including tapping, always gently, my arms and the back of my chair. Pip jumps on my desk and tries to sit in front of my computer screen, and that’s when the water spray bottle comes out and the frustrated kitty jumps off the desk.

Pip has one more trick to play to get his meal early: He starts scratching the office rug. Unfortunately for him, the rug has a tight weave and he’s unable to do damage. We have tried to say “no,” squirt him with the water spray bottle and, finally, just ignore him.

We’ve also tried giving him a specific amount of food for the day and let him graze the rest of the time. Many cats like this form of eating. Pip has all his kibble eaten by 9 a.m. and then pesters us for more.

As Pip’s vet explained to Ed and me, he is like other cats who are food‑driven. Trying to explain to him that it’s better for his digestive system is for naught. So we try our best to ignore him when he starts his antics.

Another question I’m sure Pip would love an answer to: Why are you taking so many photos of me with your phone and that thing you call a camera? When I grab my phone or whip out my camera and head toward Pip it’s for three reasons – he’s being playful, looks very regal or Teddy is being uncooperative.

As I’ve written before, Teddy does not like me taking his picture. Basically, I tell Pip if he doesn’t want me to take his picture he can leave, but most of the time he stays, probably because he knows I’ll give him a piece of kibble when I’m done snapping photos.

The last question I’m sure Pip would love an answer to: Why do you keep petting me when I want you to stop? Actually, I would like to ask him about petting limits, too.

Most cats, when they no longer want to be petted, rubbed or scratched behind the ears, flick their tails or squirm to get out of a cuddle. Pip will do the same, and when he does, I immediately stop.

My problem is not always understanding what he wants. Does Pip want me to totally stop so he can jump off my lap, stop so he can change his position so I can attend to his other side, or stop so he can just lie on my lap and take a nap?

All three are possibilities every time he jumps in my lap. Sometimes Pip will tap my hand encouraging me to start petting him again, or meow to let me know to stop with the pets, scratches and rubs. But most times, he just stares at me like I should know what he wants me to do.

Sometimes, to show his love, Pip will head bump me several times. The worst thing the feline does to show his affection is giving me a love nibble on my wrist. Even though I know it’s not his intention, it can hurt. I don’t have the strength or balance to grab him by the back of the neck and move him off my lap like a cat mother would do to curb her kitten’s unruly behavior.

That answer for Pip is still a work in progress, but I watch him carefully when he jumps on my lap to figure out his intentions.

I found this idea to be amusing and informative. It led to other questions I thought Pip would like answers to like, “How do you stay clean if you don’t lick yourself?” and “Why does Teddy get to go outside whenever he wants and for as long as he wants?”

Karin Spicer is a member of the Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. Reach her at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

MORE DETAILS

Questions your cat may want answered

1. Why do you take away my personal heating pad, keyboards, Ipads, cell phones and the like?

2. Why do you freak out if you can’t find me?

3. What’s that loud, demonic machine (vacuum) you run across the floor?

4. Why are you obsessed with my poop?

