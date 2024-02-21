Ohio State Fair’s first slate of concerts includes Ohio Players, Alabama

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

The Ohio State Fair, scheduled July 24-Aug. 4 in Columbus, has announced its first round of concerts.

Country music legends Alabama will perform Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. The award-winning group will be joined by special guest Jade Eagleson. Tickets are priced at $65-$75 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 23.

Funk icons Ohio Players will be joined by R&B legends Midnight Star on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $23-$33 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 23.

Kidz Bop Live will perform Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 and on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. All tickets purchased in advance include Fair admission. The concerts will be performed inside the Celeste Center.

Additional concerts in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series will be announced on the following dates: Tuesday, March 5, Tuesday, March 19, Tuesday, April 2 and Tuesday, April 16.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

