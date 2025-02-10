Ohio Creativity Trail launches with 100 attractions throughout the state, including museums and significant homes

Participating sites range from large, world-renowned sites such as The Cleveland Museum of Art, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Wexner Center for the Arts, and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center alongside smaller artistic gems such as the Harriet Beecher Stowe House, Millersburg Glass Museum, Historic Zoar Village and the Merry-Go-Round Museum.

“Ohioans have made remarkable and significant contributions to the arts — authoring books and poems that speak to our shared experiences, writing music that moves us, crafting beautiful objects out of textiles, glass, paint, and canvas; even constructing the carousels we rode on as children” said Lance Woodworth, Destination Toledo Executive Director and Trails & Tales Co-Leader, in a news release. “With the launch of the Ohio Creativity Trail, we celebrate the gifts of Ohio creators past and present and invite the people of the state to learn about the amazing Ohioans who have shaped American culture.”

A full list of participants, interactive maps, and other materials can be found on the newly launched Creativity Trail website, america250-ohio.org/ohio-creativity-trail.

The Ohio Creativity Trail is the second of America 250-Ohio’s planned Trails & Tales program, which aims to establish four additional thematic experiential trails over the next two years. Additional details on these trails will be announced in the coming months. The first trail, the Ohio Air & Space Trail, launched in May 2024.