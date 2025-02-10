Breaking: Kremlin says unidentified Russian freed in US in exchange for Moscow's release of Marc Fogel

Ohio Creativity Trail launches with 100 attractions throughout the state, including museums and significant homes

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum building, designed by architect by I. M. Pei, is seen in this 2009 Cleveland, Ohio, early morning city landscape photo. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Credit: George Rose

Credit: George Rose

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum building, designed by architect by I. M. Pei, is seen in this 2009 Cleveland, Ohio, early morning city landscape photo. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
Lifestyles
By
Feb 10, 2025
X

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year, the Ohio Creativity Trail will feature more than 100 attractions spotlighting the state’s past and present writers, musicians, artists and other creatives.

Announced Feb. 7 and spearheaded by America-250-Ohio, the official state commission responsible for spearheading Ohio’s celebrations for America’s Semiquincentennial, the Ohio Creativity Trail sites are grouped into six categories: On the Page, Music, Visual Arts, Glass & Pottery, Folk & Traditional Art, and Carousels.

Participating sites range from large, world-renowned sites such as The Cleveland Museum of Art, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Wexner Center for the Arts, and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center alongside smaller artistic gems such as the Harriet Beecher Stowe House, Millersburg Glass Museum, Historic Zoar Village and the Merry-Go-Round Museum.

ExploreDCDC spotlights ‘Power & Presence’ of Black female voic

“Ohioans have made remarkable and significant contributions to the arts — authoring books and poems that speak to our shared experiences, writing music that moves us, crafting beautiful objects out of textiles, glass, paint, and canvas; even constructing the carousels we rode on as children” said Lance Woodworth, Destination Toledo Executive Director and Trails & Tales Co-Leader, in a news release. “With the launch of the Ohio Creativity Trail, we celebrate the gifts of Ohio creators past and present and invite the people of the state to learn about the amazing Ohioans who have shaped American culture.”

ExploreDayton destinations dominate Ohio Air and Space trail

A full list of participants, interactive maps, and other materials can be found on the newly launched Creativity Trail website, america250-ohio.org/ohio-creativity-trail.

The Ohio Creativity Trail is the second of America 250-Ohio’s planned Trails & Tales program, which aims to establish four additional thematic experiential trails over the next two years. Additional details on these trails will be announced in the coming months. The first trail, the Ohio Air & Space Trail, launched in May 2024.

The Slave Pen at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is similar to the Slave Pen in Washington D.C., where Solomon Northup was held briefly after he was kidnapped into slavery. CREDIT Image courtesy of National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Ignore the cold weather and get outside: It’s Cottontail rabbit season...
2
Cincy Boat Show at Sharonville Convention Center continues this week
3
BOOK NOOK: Futuristic sci-fi thriller set in Dayton area feels almost...
4
Cult classic ‘Rocky Horror Show’ headed for Legend stage in Springfield
5
Guest column: The Band made a major impact on the history of music

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.