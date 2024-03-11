Ohio Caverns to host exploration event on day of total solar eclipse

Guests to experience 'total darkness above and below' on April 8.

By Alex Cutler
March 11, 2024
The Ohio Caverns in West Liberty will have a special expedition to celebrate the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8.

Guests will get a prime view of the interstellar event and a chance to explore the natural wonder of the Ohio Caverns.

At 7:30 a.m. that day, the caverns will open early to allow people to park and prepare for the day. The guided tours will be available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The 1-hour tour will take guests through several areas of the caves, including portions of the “Historic” and “Natural Wonder” sections.

Visitors will also see an area of the caverns not toured during the summer. There are 38 steps to enter the cave and 60 steps to exit.

Credit: Bill Lackey

The tours will be paused from 1-3:30 p.m. so guests will be able to see the rare total solar eclipse. Since the Ohio Caverns is located in Logan County, visitors will have a view of the eclipse in its totality.

The park will also be giving out special eclipse glasses for guests to use when the eclipse is outside of the totality.

Tickets for this event are $40 per person, and children age 3 and younger are free. Parking is included within the price of admission. Guests between the ages of 5-12 will also be able to take part in a special gem mining experience, and will get to take home a special bag of gems.

The first 300 guests to be scanned into the park on April 8 will also receive a commemorative lantern free of charge.

How to go

What: Ohio Caverns “Total Darkness” event

Cost: $40 per person

Where: Ohio Caverns, 2210 E. State Route 245, West Liberty

When: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Monday, April 8

More info: https://ohiocaverns.com or call 937-465-4017

