More than 30 countries represented at upcoming A World A’Fair festival

The festival is organized by Dayton International Festival Inc. in partnership with non-profit organizations representing each country participating. This year, the corporation announced the theme as being “Art Around the World.”

This means that in addition to any food or merchandise, each nation will have a piece of art signifying what the phrase “art around the world” means to their culture.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Before 2020, the festival was regularly conducted at the Dayton Convention Center, even being the venue’s most popular event in 2019 with more than 25,000 attendees. However, the festival’s organizers decided to change the venue for its return after a three-year absence spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We looked at every place around,” said DIFI vice president Jeff Nozar. “We even considered well outside of the area and we found a new home at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The new venue proved successful enough that the festival will be returning there this year, and it is expanded. In 2023, the venue only used the various buildings on site, however, this year there are additional outdoor activities and more seating.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“We will also have a tent outside with a with our informal Interactive Stages, Nozar said, adding the stages are “where you can learn how to dance with the different cultural groups.”

This year will also see new groups performing for the first time at World A’Fair, with Nozar singling out Hawaiian dancers. And while he said the festival didn’t add any new nations to the booth lineup, both Poland and Vietnam will be returning after some time.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

For those looking to try alcoholic beverages from across the world, World A’Fair will be offering guests a beer passport. For $15, guests will be able to get 12 two-ounce sample cups from 12 different nations across the fair. Nations participating in this program include Poland, Ireland, India and Germany.

How to go

What: A World A’Fair

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

When: 5 to 10 p.m. May 3, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 4 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 5

Price: One-day package is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children. Three-day package is $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and children. Parking is $5 (cash only)

More info: aworldafair.org

More online

See photos from last year’s A World A’Fair at daytondailynews.com.