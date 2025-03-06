List: 2025 fish fry events in the Springfield region

32 minutes ago
Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:

  • New Carlisle: Sacred Heart, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 209 W. Lake Ave.
  • Springfield: Knights of Columbus 624, 6 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 2055 S. Bird Road. Reservations by 3 p.m. Thursdays before by calling 937-323-2663. $15 per person, $50 for family of four. Kid’s meal $7
  • Xenia: St. Brigid, carry-out from 4:30-6 p.m. Dine-in from 6-11 March 28 at 312 Fairgrounds Road

