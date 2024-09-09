Kings Island offers Tricks-and-Treats as part of family Halloween celebration

Children are encouraged to come to the park in their Halloween costumes, as there will be costume contests each day. There will be separate awards for the most original, cutest and scariest costumes.

One of the event’s main activities will be the Trick-or-Treat Trail. Taking place across Planet Snoopy, Kings Island’s website states that kids can “delight in a range of trick-or treating experiences.”

Children ages 12 and younger will be able to ride a micro-scale tractor through a course made of hay in the Corn Cart Alley, or try their hand at making a variety of Halloween crafts. Families can also visit the Artisan Pumpkin Patch and see intricately carved and decorated pumpkins.

There will also be special attractions available for an additional fee. These include spooky carnival games and monster face painting. Kings Island will also be selling Halloween-themed snacks and drinks.

Throughout the park, Kings Island’s slate of live shows and performance will also see a seasonal overhaul. The park will celebrate the holiday with special performances from brass band the Candy Horns, rock group the Fangtastics and more.

Charlie Brown and the gang from the popular Peanuts comics will be featured in a Halloween show, titled “The Monsters are Coming, Charlie Brown.”

The festivities will end each operating day at 7 p.m., at which point Camp Snoopy and Planet Snoopy will close for the night.

How to go

What: Kings Island Tricks and Treats

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 22 through Nov. 3

Where: Kings Island Amusement Park: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com