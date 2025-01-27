Kings Island has a livecam - and other things to know about the amusement park

When the park opens in April, it will be open on select weekends through May 14, when daily operations begin. It closes on labor Day and typically reopens in the fall for Halloween Haunt and winter for WinterFest.

What will be new

Kings Island’s new attraction for 2025, the dueling water coaster RiverRacers, is set to open with the Soak City waterpark on May 24. The ride is a “Dueling Master Blaster” model, built by designer and manufacturer Whitewater West and it is customizable, with versions existing across the world.

According to Whitewater West, the water coaster has an output of 720 riders per hour due to its usage of different zones. These zones allow multiple riders to safely traverse the track simultaneously.

The ride features a dual track, each holding a tube of two riders. Guests will ride down the first hill before being propelled up by water jets reaching speeds of 30 mph.

The tracks will then diverge, each going into an enclosed section before a banked outdoor turn, followed by another indoor helix. The riders will then shoot out across the finish line.

Splash River Junction children’s area coming

This season for Kings Island also will see the amusement park add Splash River Junction, a children’s area with more seating, a wading pool with a water tower and a new slide complex called Salamander Sliders.

The attraction will feature seven child-friendly slides with gentle turns and gradual drops.

Coasterstock returns

After skipping the event in 2024, Kings Island announced the dates for Coasterstock’s return this spring. Featuring special tours, industry speakers and exclusive ride time on attractions, the popular event will be May 30-31.

According to Don Helbig, Kings Island’s former area manager and head of digital marketing, tickets for Coasterstock 2023 sold out in 10 minutes.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale in February. But in order to purchase tickets for Coasterstock, you must be an active member of an eligible roller coaster enthusiast club. This list includes:

American Coaster Enthusiasts

Coaster Crew Platinum

Florida Coaster Club

Great Ohio Coaster Club

Melanin Coaster Network

Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain

Western New York Coaster Club

All Park Passport available

Kings Island is selling passes for its 2025 season, offering a new All Park Passport alongside it. This new pass allows guests to visit all former Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks.

This new option is possible thanks to the merger of Cedar Fair and rival Six Flags that completed in 2024. It means Kings Island season passholders can have access to 27 theme parks and 15 water parks across the United States and Canada.

This includes parks such Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, Six Flags Great America in Illinois, Cedar Point in Ohio and more.

Season passes purchased for the 2025 season can also be used for the remainder of this year, which includes daily operations through Labor Day, Haunt and Winterfest.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

