IN YOUR PRIME: Tips for managing diabetes during the holidays

A1C is a test measuring a person’s average blood glucose, or blood sugar, level over the course of three months. The results come in percentages, and the higher the percentage, the higher your overall blood sugar levels have been.

“You can have a good fasting blood glucose number, but your A1C might be different,” explained Alicia Buterbaugh, RD, LD, CDE, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Kettering Health Network. She teaches classes on how to prevent and manage diabetes, including the Duck Diabetes program that gives people practical tips for preventing diabetes.