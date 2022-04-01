IN YOUR PRIME: How seniors can improve their vision

Sight is a precious gift that enables a person to enjoy the world in a unique way. Yet many people are born with complete or partial vision loss, while others’ vision slowly dissipates over time.
Macular conditions include age-related macular degeneration (AMD) , which leads to a loss of both central vision and the ability to see fine details. The National Eye Institute says AMD happens when aging causes damage to the macula, or the part of the eye that controls sharp, straight-ahead vision. The macula is part of the retina, which is light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye.
Johns Hopkins Medicine says people rarely go blind from AMD, but it can result in significant loss of central vision. Learning to cope with these vision changes can take time, but there are certain products called low vision aids that can help offset vision loss.
Magnifiers: Magnifiers use lenses or cameras to make objects appear bigger. They can help with detailed tasks, such as threading a needle or finding buttons on a remote control. There are even video magnifiers that have rechargeable batteries and can be taken to restaurants to read menus.
Low vision glasses: These are not your typical eyeglasses. Low vision glasses are head-mounted, hands-free wearable technology that offers CCTV and text-to-speech capabilities in a product about the size of sunglasses. NuEyes is a popular brand. Glasses magnify anything a person looks at.
Large-print items: There are a variety of products designed for those with low vision. These include wall clocks with large, bold numbers for easy viewing. Enlarged television remote controls and large-print books or digital reader settings help people with AMD maintain some normalcy.
Color-contrast aids: Color or contrast can be used to make items easier to see and use. For example, the Keys U Can See Keyboard has black letters and numbers on a striking yellow keyboard to greatly improve visibility.
Talking products: From watches to clocks to bathroom scales, voice-equipped products give users information via audio.
