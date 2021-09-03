In Your Prime: Hiking helps build stamina and local trails to try out this fall

If running isn’t your thing, or you’re just in the mood for a slower exploration of nature, think about taking a hike instead.
We asked Five Rivers MetroParks experts and some Dayton hiking enthusiasts what their top recommendations are for hiking this fall and here’s what we heard:
TIPS BEFORE YOU GO
“Don’t be scared of the mud and plan to get dirty,” said Mike Cooper, Five Rivers MetroParks trail specialist. “Walk through the mud or step over it. If you walk around it you’re doing more harm than good. Walking around the mud widens the trail, which can be damaging to the habitat surrounding the trails.”
When hitting the trail, it’s important to stay hydrated, check the forecast and dress for the weather, wear sunscreen and check often for ticks. Any time of the year, however, remember to wear proper footwear and always follow leave-no-trace rules.
FOR MORE EXPERIENCED HIKERS
Twin Creek MetroPark orange trail — Germantown
- 6 miles of natural surface trail that features a lot of different terrain
Germantown MetroPark silver trail — Germantown
- 1.6 miles of natural surface trail
Twin Valley Trail — multiple trailhead locations
- At 27 miles long, the Twin Valley Trail has been featured in Backpacker Magazine. The trail is 30 minutes from downtown Dayton, connecting the existing trail networks of Germantown and Twin Creek MetroParks. The backpacking trail is a close-to-home opportunity to experience a hike, “reminiscent of other wilderness trails with beautiful hills, babbling brooks, abundant wildlife, history and small town charm,” according to Five Rivers. “Most people don’t realize there’s that kind of mileage within MetroParks,” said Angie Sheldon, MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator. “You don’t even feel like you’re in the city.”
Taylorsville East Park orange trail — Vandalia
- 3.2 miles of varying terrain. Not too crowded.
FOR NEWBIE TO EXPERIENCED HIKERS
Heart Healthy Trail at Germantown MetroPark — Germantown
- 1.7-mile natural surface trails at the park that take you by wetlands and into a pollinator prairie.
Possum Creek MetroPark green trail — Dayton
- .3 miles of natural surface trail.
Carriage Hill MetroPark’s new Heart Healthy Trail — Huber Heights
- 1.8 miles of flat natural surface trail.
The Narrows — Beavercreek
- Close to 6 miles of trails that wind along the Little Miami River, through woods and a meadow and is primarily easy terrain.