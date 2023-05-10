IN YOUR PRIME: Great part-time jobs for retirees

Consultant

Retirees who loved their job but wanted to spend less time doing it can return as consultants. According to The Balance: Money, individuals often find they earn more per hour working as consultants than they did as full-time staff members. Consulting is a way to share expertise and experience without making a full-time commitment.

Customer service representative

A customer service representative is tasked with helping customers solve problems and ensuring customer satisfaction. He or she may work ain a traditional office or store location, or answer calls and resolve issues from home.

School positions

Retirees may want to consider jobs working in schools or in related capacities. Driving a school bus is an option if people are willing to undergo the proper training and licensing to operate this type of vehicle. Seniors also may consider working as lunchroom aides or lunch service providers, crossing guards, substitute teachers, and paraprofessionals. School employees will only work a few hours during the day. They’ll also enjoy many holidays off as well as summer vacations.

Receptionist

Receptionists greet patients or customers in office settings. According to AARP, they are the welcoming faces of organizations. Answering phones and light clerical work also may be required of receptionists. Those who want to work off-peak hours can think about working nights and weekends in hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.