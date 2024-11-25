Ideas for healthy holiday meal swaps

Although presents garner most of the fanfare during the holiday season, there is no denying that food and entertaining also figure prominently this time of year. Delish magazine reports that Christmas food consumption ranks third, behind Thanksgiving and Super Bowl Sunday, among Americans, and that a single Christmas meal can weigh in at 3,000 calories, not factoring in any other food consumed that day.

No one wants to feel held back while having fun with family and friends, but smart food choices can mean healthier living during this season of festivities. Dish up these alternatives when holiday entertaining.