Ideas for getting your kids interested in spring cleaning

Cleaning anything is easier when there is less stuff. The first step to a good spring clean is to declutter. Give your kids three bins and start sorting those toys. Keep. Donate. Trash/recycle.

You will be surprised how quick the cleanup goes once you have less stuff to sort, and this is great to occupy little hands while you organize other things.

Make it a game

Set a timer, turn on music, have the kids pick up anything with a face, anything with wheels, make it a competition, make it a dance party. No one said cleaning had to be boring. Kids will be much more cooperative if you add an element of fun.

Give them their own tasks

Most children like when they have their own special responsibilities instead of having a parent hovering over them while they do their chores. Make a chore list and let them pick what they want to do and give them high praise when they complete it each week.

It also helps for kids to see adults completing their chores, make it a joint effort by putting on music and cleaning together and then playing a family game afterwards.

Spring cleaning can be overwhelming when you have children but it doesn’t have to be horrible. Involving your children in each task is teaching them valuable life skills that will travel with them to adulthood.

Do not focus on perfection, instead have patience and connect with your children and remember how clean your space will be someday when they all leave for college.

Happy cleaning.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.