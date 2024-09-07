How to improve your home’s safety

Light it up

Although it can be tempting to create a cave or cocoon-like atmosphere in your home when relaxing, it’s important, at least from the outside, to lighten it up. This can include installing motion sensor lights, security lights that stay on after dusk, or spotlights or LED lights that light up your walkway.

It’s fine to cover your windows inside to create that pleasant interior environment, but you want to make it as hard as possible for a person to access your home from the outside without being seen. Therefore, let there be light.

Change existing locks and be sure to use the new ones

One of, if not, the first steps you should take when purchasing a new home is changing the existing locks. You never know how many keys were given out by the previous owner and there is simply no way to ensure that someone you don’t know couldn’t easily access your home. Therefore, make sure you have all your locks changed as quickly as possible and then use them.

Ensure that you lock all your windows, sliding doors and secure other openings in your home. Even the best lock in the world does no good if you don’t engage it.

Install a camera security system

There are many cameras available today that allow you to keep tabs on your home from virtually any location via an app. You can even opt for an entire security system that sends help your way if engaged. Again, though, any security system or camera only works if you use them. If you go off and forget to turn your system on, or frequently leave it off, then it is not doing you much good.

Pay attention to landscaping

You do not want to create any sort of areas that potential thieves could use as cover to access your home. Therefore, consider your landscaping in terms of how much protection it might offer to someone trying to gain access to a window or door. If it covers up areas that could then be used for someone to hide, it’s important to cut back on overgrowth and ensure that no one can easily hide within your landscaping.

Don’t leave signs of absence

When you leave town, try to avoid obvious signs that you are gone. This means either having someone pick up your mail or packages while you are gone or setting up a plan where your mail won’t start stacking up. It’s also important to set lights on timers and sensors to give the illusion that you are present even when you aren’t.

And don’t post on social media that you are on vacation while your home is left vacant. If you want to share those fabulous vacay photos, simply wait until you are back in town to do so, or get someone to house-sit, so your home isn’t actually empty while you are posting away. Either way, it’s not a great idea to advertise your absence.