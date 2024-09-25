How to create your own compost bin

An easy DIY project

All you need to create a compost bin or pile is patience and yard and kitchen waste. Over time, this mixture will break down enough to create the best compost material that will help your shrubs, trees, plants, flowers, and garden thrive. You can make your own compost bin out of a garbage can with a lid. Drill six to nine ½ inch holes on each side to help drainage and circulation. You can also build a bin from wire mesh or even create a compost pile in a hidden area in your yard, perhaps behind a shed or garage.

Your goal when building a pile should be one that measures 4 feet wide by 4 feet high by 4 feet deep. This is the ideal size as it is large enough to help materials break down but not too large to become unmanageable.

Choose your spot well

Although it’s understandable to want to place your compost bin or pile out of sight — it’s not the prettiest lawn decoration — it needs to be strategically located in a convenient area in which you will put it to use. If you have it located too far for convenient use, then you won’t end up making an effort to place kitchen waste inside. Just make sure it’s not visible from the street but is still close by, so you can use it as you should to build up your materials quickly. If the idea of this doesn’t sit well, you can instead opt for a commercial unit, which can be a bit more attractive than the DIY versions.

You can compost a lot

One way to compile compost materials without having to run outside to your bin several times a day is to have a countertop bin with a lid that you can use to collect waste when cooking (don’t leave this sitting too long as it can cause odors). To create the right kind of compost with the most benefits, you need a good mixture of brown materials, or those that don’t have life in them but are carbon-rich and dry, and green or wet materials. Consider the following list to give you an idea of the many types of materials that work ideally to create useful compost:

Wet/green materials

Eggshells

Vegetable scraps and fruit

Tea leaves, tea bags, coffee grounds, coffee filters

Grass clippings

Dry/brown materials

Wood ash and wood chips

Straw

Dryer lint

Dead leaves/dry

Napkins or paper towels

What doesn’t belong in compost

While there are many materials that work well in a compost bin, there are also others that should never be used for this purpose. Therefore, when creating your compost, avoid the following materials:

Food waste (this will bring a lot of unwanted visitors)

Whole eggs

Pet waste

Bones

Dairy

Fat

Leftovers

Plant materials like weeds. (weed seeds might not be killed off)

You can do it

Layer your materials like a compost lasagna. The ideal ratio is green to wet items and brown to dry items. Three parts brown to one part green. You don’t have to adhere to this strictly, but know that this is the ideal configuration to break down the material. Having it improperly balanced will mean the pile takes longer to break down.