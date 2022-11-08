How small business owners can create an exit plan

Small business owners nearing retirement can look back with pride on the business they built. And as retirement draws closer, a successful exit plan can ensure the business keeps going in the years to come. No two businesses are the same, so an exit plan that works for one firm won’t necessarily work for another. But these are some general strategies that can help small business owners nearing retirement age ensure a successful transition when the time comes for them to call it a career.

Work with a consultant. Consultants have experience in a variety of situations, including the development and implementation of exit plans. Business owners who need help finding a consultant can speak to fellow small business owners in the community or ask their financial advisor for a recommendation.