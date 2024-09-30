Guide: Family friendly Halloween activities in the Dayton area

Credit: JOHAN ORDONEZ Credit: JOHAN ORDONEZ

According to History.com, Halloween wasn’t widely celebrated in the U.S. until the late 1800s, when the large influx of Irish immigrants fleeing the Irish Potato Famine helped popularize the holiday.

Since then, America has developed a love for the fright-filled holiday. According to the History.com article, “One quarter of all the candy sold annually in the U.S. is purchased for Halloween.”

The holiday is celebrated by adults and children alike. There are many events geared specifically for adults, being too intense for children.

There are also many Halloween attractions and events created for the whole family, including in the Dayton area. Here is a guide:

Credit: JEREMIAH F KANE IV Credit: JEREMIAH F KANE IV

When: Sept. 16 through Nov. 3

Where: Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport, Ky.

Description: Featuring a 13-foot-tall octopus and other sculptures made from pumpkins, the Newport Aquarium is celebrating the Halloween season with a glowing exhibition.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 22 through Nov. 3

Where: Kings Island Amusement Park: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

Description: Kings Island’s family friendly counterpart to Halloween Haunt is Tricks and Treats. At the event, children are encouraged to wear costumes and participate in the Trick-or-Treat Trail, costume contests, craft making and more.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21 through Oct. 27

Where: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Description: At Young’s Jersey Dairy, families will be able to celebrate the fall season with pumpkins, a corn maze, special holiday treats and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27 through Oct. 27

Where: 3229 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Description: The annual Lucas Brothers Farm’s Fall Festival has returned for its eighth year. Featuring a hayride, barrel train, corn maze, sunflower patch and more, children under the age of four are free with the purchase of an adult wristband.

When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: 320 W. National Road, Englewood

Description: The first annual Pops Play Studio Halloween Party will feature a variety of treats, spooky music, story telling, costume contests and more. Spots for this event are limited.

When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Description: Wegerzyn will be hosting an autumn event mixing learning with recreational activities. Guests will be able to learn about the changing colors of leaves while playing games, listening to music and creating crafts. This event is free and families can register online.

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: 922 Valley St., Dayton

Description: The American Czechoslovakian Club is celebrating Halloween with a dance party for families featuring Ed Klimczak. Guests are encouraged to bring their costumes and a dish to share. There will also be pumpkin decorating.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton

Description: The Vandalia Recreation Center will be hosting a free party featuring food trucks, Trick-or-Treat, hayrides, inflatables and more. There will also be costume judging and craft vendors.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28-29

Where: Stoddard Avenue, Dayton

Description: To celebrate Halloween, Grafton Hill in Dayton is filled with hundreds of pumpkins carved by the community. Many pumpkins feature famous characters or phrases. This popular event is organized by volunteers and supported by donations.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: On Par Entertainment: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

Description: On Par Entertainment in Beavercreek is hosting an indoor Trick-or-Treat for families on Halloween. There will be separate children and adult Trick-or-Treats, beginning at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. For an additional fee, guests can paint their own pumpkin. There will also be Halloween movies playing throughout the venue.

>> Submit your event

Don’t see your event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.