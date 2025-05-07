Grief on Mother’s Day is tough: Ideas for honoring the moms we’ve lost

Mother’s Day can be a beautiful reminder of the love you shared, but it can also highlight the depth of your loss. Since my mother passed, I’ve tried to find meaningful and tangible ways to honor her memory.

I hope some of these ideas help you if you are also grieving this holiday.

Plant something

Since this was our yearly tradition, I decided to keep it going. I find flowers or herbs she loved and plant a little something in her memory every year. Planting things can be cathartic for grief because it offers a tangible way to express emotions and creates life in the face of loss.

Write a letter

One of the hardest things about losing my mother has been not having her here to talk to every day. She was always my go to person for deep conversations. I often think about how much I would love to tell her and how much she’s missed since 2020. I was having a particularly hard year last year for Mother’s Day and decided to write her a letter telling her everything that’s happened since she passed away.

We made a campfire that evening and after writing a three page letter, I wept and put it in the fire and was able to let it go. Writing down all my thoughts proved to be incredibly healing.

If you find yourself full of thoughts or overcome with grief try writing to your mom this year.

Cook her favorite meal

Cooking was my mother’s love language so it’s no surprise many of the memories I have with her revolve around her recipes. She made the best cherry pie and it makes me feel closer to her every time I make her recipe.

The first bite is always like a warm hug from heaven. If your mother had a favorite meal or you had a favorite recipe of hers, make it and see how much it helps to remember her this Mother’s Day.

Do things she loved

Did your mom love a certain restaurant? Did you always take her out for Mother’s Day? Even if she’s passed, going to these places can spark memories and make new ones. I’ve found the best times have been introducing my family to things my mother loved.

Parks and restaurants, movies and songs all hold memories and sharing things she loved with my family has been a great way to honor her memory.

If you’re grieving the loss of your mother this year, give yourself grace to do whatever brings you comfort. If you’re lucky enough to still have your mother with you this Mother’s Day, give her an extra hug for me.