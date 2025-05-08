Graeter’s Ice Cream summer flavors launch today, and they are inspired by a bake sale

The flavors for this summer at Graeter’s Ice Cream are offering some cozy comfort, even through the hottest times of the year.
Summer Bonus Flavors launch today, May 8 with Cinnamon Sticky Bun.
Graeter’s says the first flavor of the season is inspired by the cozy comfort of a cinnamon roll with a cinnamon base, swirled with brown sugar, sticky bun dough pieces and crunchy toffee pieces.
Upcoming flavors, according to a Graeter’s news release, will be Lemon Blueberry Crumble, Pineapple Passion Sorbet, Minty Brownie. and Caramel Pecan Cheesecake, available at scoop shops throughout the season.
Once summer flavor pints are gone, they are retired for the year, the company says.
Graeter’s also sells ice cream online and in its app.
In Other News
1
Grief on Mother’s Day is tough: Ideas for honoring the moms we’ve lost
2
Mother Stewart’s to offer Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem
3
Bond between people, dogs very visible at recent local AKC club show
4
Art fair this weekend in Springfield could be ideal place to get...
5
Mentor-artists relationships behind ‘Peter Pan Jr.’ on stage in...
About the Author