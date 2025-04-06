Google Fi Wireless gets big discount

Don’t wait until midnight on April 9 to snag this deal, though: The fine print states that it is only available until 9:59 am PST / 12:59 pm EST or “while supplies last.”

To get this deal, you’ll need to bring your own phone and join Google Fi Wireless as a new customer. Google Fi Wireless defines a new customer as someone who hasn’t had an active account in the past 180 days. If you’re a new customer and your phone is unlocked (is my phone unlocked?), you can check its compatibility with Google Fi Wireless’ network online.

This deal is available for new lines and for each person bringing a phone. For individual plans, this deal is limited to one per person. For group plans, it’s limited to one per group plan member. If you are eligible for the current promotion, select the Simply Unlimited plan when you sign up for service.

Once you activate your service, you’ll automatically receive a 50% line discount for the first 18 months. After 18 months of service, plan rates will return to normal.

If you aren’t familiar with Google Fi Wireless, it’s an affordable cell phone service provider that operates on T-Mobile’s network. As long as you have T-Mobile service in your area, you’ll likely have coverage with Google Fi Wireless. Plus, T-Mobile is currently ranked far above the competition regarding download speeds and consistency. That means you should experience decent download speeds, especially when connected to T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Editor’s note: This article was written by Dallas Cox and originally appeared on Clark.com.