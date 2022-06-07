GET ACTIVE: Enjoy the adventure of the Pickin Adventurous Series

“I don’t like money being a barrier to people enjoying the outdoors,” Helbig said. “Mother Stewart’s Brewing and other sponsors help make events like these low cost or no cost.”

The cycling, hiking and paddling events are open to all ages and experience levels.

“People really latched onto it last year, they really seem to like the combination,” Helbig said.

More than 100 people experienced the Pickin Adventurous Series in its inaugural year.

“It was small enough where you could get to know people and large enough to create a scene,” Helbig said with a smile. “People knew we were up to something.”

“Live Active, Laugh More, Inspire All” with Tomfoolery Outdoors

Pickin Adventurous Series – Pedal

What: A conversational-pace bike ride from Mother Stewart’s Brewing to Buck Creek State Park and back. The 13-mile round trip ride will follow the Buck Creek Trail through Springfield, to the C.J. Brown Reservoir for a trailside unplugged concert before returning to the brewery.

When: June 12, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Ride starts and finishes at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Pickin Adventurous Series – Hike

What: A casual two-mile hike with two unplugged music stops along the route. The picturesque park features wetlands, forests and towering rock bluffs ideal for climbing.

When: July 10, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Mad River Gorge, 2710 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield

More: Water, sunscreen, bug spray and a lightweight camp chair are recommended.

Pickin Adventurous Series – Paddle

What: Grab your canoe, kayak or paddleboard and enjoy a floating concert on C.J. Brown Reservoir. Depart from the public boat launch and paddle to a quiet area on the lake and enjoy live music from the giant paddleboards/floating stages.

When: August 14, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Buck Creek State Park

More: Lifejackets are required. For those without their own kayaks, Taiters Kayak Solutions will have a limited number of rentals available by advance reservation.

For more information on these or other events, visit Tomfoolery Outdoors on Facebook or subscribe to the newsletter at www.tomfooleryoutdoors.com.