GARDENING: Work smarter, not harder with good tools

The point is, don’t let the recent rain deceive you. Check your soil. I hope that with potential upcoming showers, plants will have enough water in the root area going into winter. If not, you know the routine. My hoses are still lying around.

This is the first year that I haven’t planted any new spring-blooming bulbs. Since I still have other plants to get in the ground, I figured it was best not to overwhelm myself and buy more bulbs. However, if I am at a garden center and the bulbs are on clearance, well, you know me. I love a good bargain.

Now, onto my new favorite tool, my drill and augur. I have a good-quality drill, and I added the side handle. I am not sure what it’s called but it allows me to hold the drill in one hand and steady it with the other. Then I purchased a three-inch wide augur to attach to the drill. Heaven!

This additional “handle” is great for when I am drilling into heavier clay soil. Much of my soil has good tilth but there are some areas in which I haven’t added enough organic matter.

I love using this augur to plant bulbs, annuals, and even small shrubs or perennials. It’s perfect to help me dig a hole easily. It also helps to get the appropriate depth.

If you are planting bulbs, watering them in will be important, particularly if we have a dry winter. Watering bulbs after planting encourages root initiation and allows them to become established before sending up a stem and blooming the next season.

I liked the drill and smaller augur so much that I got a larger gas-powered motor with an eight-inch-wide augur to help plant trees and larger shrubs. This is a bit more challenging to manage, but once my husband gets it started initially, I can start it for the duration I am working.

Like I said, much of my soil is good, but I do have those pockets that the augur gets hung up. By working it back and forth I eventually get the hole dug. This is how I discovered how dry the soil is at a 12-inch depth.

On a final note, I want to thank those of you who reported boxtree moth and those who responded via email that you treated the plants, and that they recovered nicely. It’s good to hear feedback from readers.

I hope to have boxtree moth traps placed in Clark County next season to scout for this pest. Since it’s been reported in Huber Heights and other areas nearby, it is likely either in or coming soon to western Clark County. Stay tuned.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.