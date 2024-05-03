Flying Pig Marathon 2024: What to know about road closures and more

The weekend kicks off with the fitness expo Friday at the Duke Energy Convention Center before the races start. For those running in any race, including the 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon, packet pick-up for runners is at Friday’s fitness expo.

Race schedule

The first race of the weekend if Friday evening’s “50 West Mile,” and then the weekend concludes with the full marathon.

Here’s the full race schedule:

50 West Mile — Kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.

10K — Kicks off Saturday at 7 a.m.

5K — Kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m.

Flying Piglet — Kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m.

The 26th Mile — Kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

PigAbilities — Kicks off Saturday at Noon

Flying Fur — Kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.

Flying Pig Marathon — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Half Marathon — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

4-Person Relay — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Spectator zones

For those not participating in any races but wanting to watch, the Flying Pig has multiple spectating areas. Here are the “Spectator Party Zones” you can join:

7th Street & Elm Street — Marathon/Half Marathon 4.5-mile mark

Springer School in O’Bryonville — Marathon 9.2-mile mark

East End on Delta Avenue — Marathon 21-mile mark

Central Parkway Area — Half Marathon 11-mile mark

Hyde Park Square — Marathon 11-mile mark

For more information about the spectator zones, such as spots near the start and finish lines, click here.

Parking

For those hoping to park downtown during the weekend are recommended to try various parking lots depending on the day.

Flying Pig organizers also recommend all drivers give themselves ample time to get downtown and parked because traffic will be heavy.

Click here for the full list of recommended parking lots.

Road Closures

With the races, including the 5K, 10K, half-marathon and full marathon, comes multiple road closures.

Whether you’re trying to get down to be a spectator during the race or you’re trying to avoid it, here are the road closures you can expect this weekend:

Friday, May 3:

Mehring Way, westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at midnight until 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

West Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Gest Street to Central Avenue, beginning at 6:45 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.

Gest Street, all lanes from 3rd Street to Mehring Way, beginning at 6:45 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from Freeman Avenue to Elm Street, beginning at 6:45 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 4:

Mehring Way, westbound lanes from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at midnight until 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at midnight until 3:30 p.m.

Mehrin Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Central Avenue, beginning at 3 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Elm Street, all lanes from Mehring Way to 2nd Street, beginning at 3 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to W. Pete Rose Way, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

W. Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Central Avenue to Gest Street, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

Gest Street, all lanes from W. Pete Rose Way to W. 3rd Street, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

W. 3rd Street, all lanes from Gest Street to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 7:45 a.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, all lanes, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m.

W. 4th Street (Covington), all lanes from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge until 5th Street (Newport), beginning at 6:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

5th Street (Newport), all lanes from 4th Street to Saratoga Street, beginning at 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Saratoga Street, all lanes from 5th Street to 3rd Street, beginning at 7:05 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

3rd Street, all lanes from Saratoga Street to Taylor Southgate Bridge, beginning at 7:05 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge, all lanes from 3rd Street (Newport) to E. Pete Rose Way (Cincinnati), beginning at 7:05 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Broadway Street, northbound lanes from E. Pete Rose Way to E. 4th Street, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

E. 3rd Street, all lanes from Pike Street to Eggleston Street, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Pike Street, all lanes from E. 3rd Street to 4th Street, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue, southbound lanes from Reedy Street to E. Pete Rose Way, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Reedy Street, all lanes from Culvert Street to Eggleston Avenue, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Culvert Street, all lanes from E. 3rd Street to Reedy Street, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

E. Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from E. Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to 3rd Street, beginning at 8:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Freedom Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Race Street, beginning at 3 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Freedom Way, all lanes from Race Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Joe Nuxhall Way, all lanes from Freedom Way to Mehring Way, beginning at 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from Central Avenue to W. Pete Rose Way, beginning at 12:45 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

W. Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Mehring Way to Central Avenue, beginning at 12:45 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to 3rd Street, beginning at 12:45 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

3rd Street Exit, all lanes from I-71 SB, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Roebling Bridge, all lanes, beginning at 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: