‘Fish where the fish are’: Hatcheries have multiple purposes in Ohio

According to a recent news release, in 2024 the division introduced 46 million fish into Ohio lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. When you’re planning fishing trips, up your chances by going where the fish are.

Here naturally

Most of the fish species in Ohio reproduce naturally in the waters they inhabit. With properly regulated limits to the number and size of fish kept by anglers and no drastic changes in pollution or water quality or other threats, those populations are able to sustain themselves. Our local river smallmouth angling is a great example.

Where those conditions don’t exist, stocking fish from hatcheries helps establish or stabilize fish populations and also creates opportunities for anglers. The state hatcheries raise a variety of species of interest to anglers, including saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, steelhead trout, brown trout, muskellunge, hybrid-striped bass, blue catfish, channel catfish, and bluegill. Additionally, they raise species that are threatened or endangered.

What changes

Our man-made lakes and reservoirs create definitive change. The body of water that exists after a stream is dammed is decidedly altered from its original state. It’s deeper, has less current, and different habitat. In some cases, the indigenous species will adapt. In other cases, an introduced species might fare better than the native inhabitants, or there might be an expanded opportunity for additional species.

The rule of nature is big fish eat little fish. Generally speaking, bigger water can support bigger fish. This can provide opportunities for new species.

Caesar Creek the stream might not support a fishable muskellunge population. Caesar Creek Lake can support an apex predator such as the muskie.

Creating opportunity

It’s a fact that not all of Ohio’s 849,000 licensed anglers have a boat or convenient access to areas to fish. Additionally, when looking to introduce kids or new anglers to the sport, it’s important to have success.

Across the region, many smaller lakes in and near cities are stocked with fish specifically for the angling opportunity. The annual spring trout releases that are about to happen in southwest Ohio are a great example. Some of the historic locations are Adams Lake, Clark Lake, Caesar Creek Youth Pond, Cowan Lake Youth Pond, Rush Run Lake and Sycamore State Park Pond. Check the Ohio Division of Wildlife site this week for dates and details.

Where are they?

The great news is that you don’t need a thousand-dollar electronic fish finder to know where the fish went. Information about what species were stocked and where is readily available at https://data.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/data/view/ohio-fish-stocking-records. You can search the entire state with information dating back to 2016. Use it to find areas near you or that you want to fish in the future. Remember that anyone 16 years of age and older must have a valid fishing license to fish in Ohio.

Anglers pay the way

Like most instances, sportsmen and women pay their way and the way for others to enjoy the outdoors through the sales of fishing licenses and the Sports Fish Restoration program. The Sports Fish Restoration program was established in 1950 and places a 10% federal excise tax on fishing rods, reels, creels, lures, flies and artificial baits collected by manufacturers.

The program has generated more than $11 billion for the conservation and restoration of sport fish species and their habitats since its inception. The dollars are used to help connect people with nature through recreational and education opportunities and programs. You can see how much was collected and how the funds were allocated on their website: https://tracs.fws.gov/sportFishRestorationApportionments.htmlb

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

MORE DETAILS

Ohio’s state fish hatcheries are open to the public and offer activities such as birding, hiking, and archery. Each fish hatchery will host an open house in 2025: March 29 (St. Marys), April 5 (Hebron and Senecaville), April 12 (Castalia and Kincaid) and May 3 (London). Each open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.