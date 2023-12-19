Feeding a finicky cat who likes ‘people’ food

Pip did eat his chicken kibble every day and the amount we were giving him. But to this day we must keep track of the supplemental food he adds to his diet. When Teddy, our 9-year-old black Lab, is not looking, Pip enjoys eating his food, a dog’s version of chicken kibble.

The cat also likes “people” food, such as Cool Whip. He tries to lick the peanut butter off my morning bagel, icing off cakes as well as ice cream, egg noodles and the like.

We watch Pip carefully when he is around Teddy’s food and ours. The fur ball is relentless. Turn your back for just a minute and he is up on a kitchen counter or a table licking our food before we have even gotten a bite. Any food that Pip seems to like, we always check with his vet for approval and amount.

From my readings and conversations with experienced cat owners, I better understand how and why Pip eats the way he does.

First, cats in the wild are not finicky eaters. They are much more open to trying different foods. If mice are not available one day, they will try chipmunks or small birds and bugs.

Cats are solitary hunters. Depending on the foods they are finding, they may need to eat multiple times a day. For example, if mice are plentiful in their area, cats will eat up to 10 a day to maintain their nutritional and energy levels. That’s a lot of foraging in your neighborhood, and after finding dinner you sure wouldn’t want to share it.

Pip’s food mat is on a built-in desk in a hallway off our kitchen. It’s a perfect space for Pip because no one uses it. He can quietly eat while still being close to the action so if he hears a noise he can easily inspect and then jump back up on the desk and continue eating.

We feed the feline three times a day. After he quickly eats a meal, we give him a small plastic ball with holes all around it. As Pip pushes the ball with one of his front paws, it will drop pieces of his kibble on the floor for him to snatch up and gobble down.

This ball replicates a wild cat foraging for food. Pip must play with the ball for his kibble to fall out, slowing down his eating but exciting him mentally.

This holiday season Pip is being true to form. His attraction? Christmas cookies.

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America. She is lives with her family and two furry pets who inspire her. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.