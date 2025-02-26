Embracing aging: The importance of ignoring pressures of reaching society’s benchmarks

Julie Manuel is the clinical program manager for Kettering Health Behavioral Medicine. She encourages people to let go of social expectations and notes that there are unspoken pressures for people to achieve benchmarks for developing in the “right direction”, whether is kids, career or retirement expectations.

“Embrace where you are in the moment and embrace the authenticity of where you are,” she said. “We go through stages throughout our life and aging is inevitable. We’re going to face different things in different seasons of our life.”

Manuel says it is important to have a sense of purpose when embracing aging. Senior citizens have a wealth of knowledge, whether it is gained through book wisdom or life experience.

Life changes can mean the death of a friend or spouse, physical ailments, recommendations to stop driving or moving to an assisted living facility.

“Be authentic in feeling those emotions,” Manuel said. “To embrace all of that, focus on the present and what you have in this moment instead of focusing on what is lacking.”

Even Hollywood has started to catch on to “new” phases in life that seniors encounter.

Actor Ted Danson is starring in a new show on Netflix titled “A Man on the Inside.” The show is about a retired professor who works undercover at a San Francisco retirement home, and also focuses on embracing aging.

“Don’t slow down. Keep going and keep living your life,” said Danson in an interview on “CBS News Sunday Morning.”

Manuel advises seniors to stay curious, find joy, eat healthy, learn new things to keep their mind working and be open to new activities.

“Surround yourself with positivity and people who lift you up,” she said. “It’s important to remember that it’s all about choice. It can be daunting to try something new but perspective is everything. We can choose to be compassionate to ourselves. Be joyful and stay engaged in meaningful relationships.”

Manuel also pointed out that many seniors may have support already in place, adding that seniors who want to try something new can start small and celebrate each victory.

New experiences can include mentoring, volunteering, joining book clubs, social clubs or church groups. It is also an opportunity to meet new people, forge new relationships and enjoy new experiences.

“This is your life. It’s not just up to 65 and then you retire and then go down,” said Danson, who is 76. “You get to live right up until you don’t live. It’s your life and it’s such a gift. Explore it and be excited about it. Yes it hurts, yes it’s sad, yes there’s grief, yes there is all of that but embrace it..... it’s what I hope I live with.”

