Derby Day back at Mother Stewart’s on Saturday

“This is our third annual kickoff to spring and summer. We’re hoping for some sunshine and a lot of fun,” said Greg Rogers, one of the Derby Day hosts who also leads the annual SantaCon celebration at Mother Stewart’s in December.

Things start at 2 p.m. with DJ Chill spinning music to set the atmosphere, followed by the local version of the race – The Crawl for the Roses or Baby Races at 3.

Open to babies at crawling stage, there will be two to three heats. Rogers said it’s an exciting time for young parents and their participation has been fun.

Registration will begin the day of the race and all babies will get event shirts. The top two places will win custom laser-burned bourbon barrel lids.

“It’s the most chaotic and exciting 40 seconds,” said Rogers. “Some will take off, some will roll over and others will cry. You just have to see it to appreciate it.”

The addition of a bourbon bar was a hit in 2024 with single and double pours, and this year there will be several premiere and rare bourbons offered in addition to the Derby signature mint juleps, Kentucky mules and Rose City Lemonade.

“Bourbon goes hand-in-hand with the Derby,” Rogers said.

There will be race-day coverage and about 40 minutes prior to the Derby post time the LED board broadcasting the race will be the focus with attendees having a chance to get in on the fun.

“This really gets all the excitement and ambiance to the lead-up,” said Rogers.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their Sunday best Derby attire like seersucker suits, hats, spring colors and bow ties. A costume contest with a best couples outfit will be awarded after the race, with a photo booth available for everybody.

Derby Day T-shirts will also be available with proceeds benefitting Friends of Buck Creek.

Music will complement everything going on with Rob Heiliger doing classic country from legends like Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings at 3:30 followed by the Dawson Trio, a Derby Day favorite, at 4:30. Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowhands will again headline the live entertainment at 7:30.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/people/Derby-Day-at-Mothers.