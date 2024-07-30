Dayton Potato Festival celebrates all-things spuds

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Event organizer Janelle Henderson states there will be 15 food and beverage vendors attending the festival. These include Boss Potatoes, Tasty Delight, Premium by the Pound, Suges Surges and more.

“My favorite part of the Dayton Potato Festival is tasting the different food dishes, and seeing the community come together to celebrate this joyous occasion” stated Henderson.

In addition to food vendors, a number of commercial shops will be selling their wares at the festival, including the Cozy Coven, Peeping Eye Shop, Gutter Solutions and Art Nanny. Henderson says there will be 16 commercial vendors in total.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

DJ Stan “The Man” Brooks will be emceeing the event, as well as leading a line dancing show from 5-6 p.m. Two performances from band Top Secret are also scheduled, one at 4 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m.

Henderson also wants “people to know that my ultimate goal is to make the Dayton Potato Festival a signature annual tradition in the community for years to come, even long after me.”

How to go

What: Dayton Potato Festival

When: Noon-8 p.m. Aug. 10

Location: Oak and Ivy Park, 803 Anderson-Goodrich Court, Dayton

More info: Facebook