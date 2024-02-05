Dave Chappelle wins best comedy album Grammy

Comedian Dave Chappelle won his fifth Grammy and second in a row for Best Comedy Album Sunday at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
Chappelle won for “What’s in a Name?,” which is centered on a 2022 speech he gave at a naming ceremony at Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater. His speech spotlighted his comedy roots, rise to fame and why artists “should never behave.”
Best Comedy Album was presented during the pre-show in which the majority of awards are announced. Chappelle was not in attendance.
The Best Comedy Album nominees included Trevor Noah (“I Wish You Would”), Wanda Sykes (“I’m an Entertainer”), Chris Rock (“Selective Outrage”) and Sarah Silverman (“Someone You Love”).
The Yellow Springs resident won Best Comedy Album last year for his controversial 2021 special “The Closer.” His previous victories in this category include “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018) and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).
