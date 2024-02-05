Dave Chappelle wins best comedy album Grammy

Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Lifestyles
By
43 minutes ago
X

Comedian Dave Chappelle won his fifth Grammy and second in a row for Best Comedy Album Sunday at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Chappelle won for “What’s in a Name?,” which is centered on a 2022 speech he gave at a naming ceremony at Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater. His speech spotlighted his comedy roots, rise to fame and why artists “should never behave.”

Best Comedy Album was presented during the pre-show in which the majority of awards are announced. Chappelle was not in attendance.

Explore‘A space for imagining’: Exploring the impact and influence of Afrofuturism

The Best Comedy Album nominees included Trevor Noah (“I Wish You Would”), Wanda Sykes (“I’m an Entertainer”), Chris Rock (“Selective Outrage”) and Sarah Silverman (“Someone You Love”).

The Yellow Springs resident won Best Comedy Album last year for his controversial 2021 special “The Closer.” His previous victories in this category include “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018) and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).

In Other News
1
Need something to scratch that gardening itch? Grow microgreens
2
Hotel taking reservations for PEEPS Sweet Suite
3
BOOK NOOK: Suggestions for young readers
4
D.L. Stewart: Depression from here to November - or longer
5
It’s Change Your Password Day: Ohio 7th in country for cyber crimes

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top