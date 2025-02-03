Dave Chappelle wins best comedy album at the 2025 Grammys

Yellow Springs-based comedian Dave Chappelle. COURTESY OF SNL/YOUTUBE

Yellow Springs-based comedian Dave Chappelle. COURTESY OF SNL/YOUTUBE
Lifestyles
By
Updated Feb 3, 2025
X

Yellow Springs-based comedian Dave Chappelle won his sixth Grammy and third in a row for best comedy album Sunday at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Chappelle won for “The Dreamer,” which originally debuted on Netflix in December 2023, and centered on themes of success, gratefulness and humility.

Best comedy album was presented during the pre-show in which the majority of awards are announced. Chappelle was not in attendance.

ExploreEnduring legacy of ‘Six Triple Eight’ inspires, resonates

The best comedy album nominees include Ricky Gervais (”Armageddon”), Jim Gaffigan (”The Prisoner”), Nikki Glaser (”Someday You’ll Die”), and Trevor Noah (“Where Was I”).

Chappelle won the 2024 best comedy album for “What’s in a Name?,” centered on a 2022 speech he gave at a naming ceremony at Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater. His speech spotlighted his comedy roots, rise to fame and why artists “should never behave.”

His previous Grammy victories in this category include “The Closer” (2023), “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).

ExploreHBO Max true crime show spotlights Dayton sex offender Nicholas Rossi, who allegedly faked his own death

In Other News
1
Construction begins on Kings Island’s newest attraction
2
Housing crisis hits Ohio wildlife
3
COLUMN: These are ways to maximize time spent exercising
4
Sarajevo, Dayton philharmonics to perform during NATO Parliamentary...
5
Watch: Oakwood woman, 96, offers life advice and says folks should...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.