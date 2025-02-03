Dave Chappelle wins best comedy album at the 2025 Grammys

Best comedy album was presented during the pre-show in which the majority of awards are announced. Chappelle was not in attendance.

The best comedy album nominees include Ricky Gervais (”Armageddon”), Jim Gaffigan (”The Prisoner”), Nikki Glaser (”Someday You’ll Die”), and Trevor Noah (“Where Was I”).

Chappelle won the 2024 best comedy album for “What’s in a Name?,” centered on a 2022 speech he gave at a naming ceremony at Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater. His speech spotlighted his comedy roots, rise to fame and why artists “should never behave.”

His previous Grammy victories in this category include “The Closer” (2023), “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).