Cricket Wireless’ new multi-month plans: unlimited for $25

Opting for a prepaid phone plan is a great way to lower your phone bill. With Cricket Wireless’ new multi-month plans, you can save even more on unlimited service. To get the lowest rates, you’ll need to prepay for three or 12 months in advance.
Cricket Wireless (Review) offers an unlimited plan for $55/month for one line. However, customers can now prepay for three months or one year in advance to get the same plan for as low as $25/month.
All customers are eligible for the 12-month plan which costs $300 upfront. Over a year, that works out to $25 monthly. New customers are eligible for a 3-month plan at the same monthly rate: $25/month ($75 upfront). After your first three months with this plan, you can renew the three-month plan at its regular rate of $120 ($40/month).
Here’s what you’ll get with Cricket Wireless’ multi-month unlimited plan: Unlimited talk, text and data; Nationwide 5G access (on 5G compatible devices); 2GB cloud storage; Unlimited texts from the U.S. to 37 countries; Mexico and Canada usage (2G speeds).
Hotspots are unavailable for multi-month plans. Additionally, all Cricket Wireless plans are subject to deprioritization when the network is busy.
It’s also important to note that Cricket Wireless’ new multi-month plans are not available in all stores. If you activate your service in a store, you can expect a $25 activation fee. You can avoid this fee by activating your service online.
If you aren’t familiar with Cricket Wireless, it’s a low-cost mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that provides cell phone service with access to AT&T’s network.
