Cricket Wireless’ new multi-month plans: unlimited for $25

Cricket Wireless (Review) offers an unlimited plan for $55/month for one line. However, customers can now prepay for three months or one year in advance to get the same plan for as low as $25/month.

All customers are eligible for the 12-month plan which costs $300 upfront. Over a year, that works out to $25 monthly. New customers are eligible for a 3-month plan at the same monthly rate: $25/month ($75 upfront). After your first three months with this plan, you can renew the three-month plan at its regular rate of $120 ($40/month).

Here’s what you’ll get with Cricket Wireless’ multi-month unlimited plan: Unlimited talk, text and data; Nationwide 5G access (on 5G compatible devices); 2GB cloud storage; Unlimited texts from the U.S. to 37 countries; Mexico and Canada usage (2G speeds).

Hotspots are unavailable for multi-month plans. Additionally, all Cricket Wireless plans are subject to deprioritization when the network is busy.

It’s also important to note that Cricket Wireless’ new multi-month plans are not available in all stores. If you activate your service in a store, you can expect a $25 activation fee. You can avoid this fee by activating your service online.

If you aren’t familiar with Cricket Wireless, it’s a low-cost mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that provides cell phone service with access to AT&T’s network.