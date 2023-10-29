Computer tips for small businesses

Running a computer services company, I’ve helped many different types of businesses and organizations, from the one-person home-based business to offices with dozens of workers. Here I offer some tech advice to all those small businesses out there without an IT staff. If you’re the owner, I suggest discussing these with whomever helps with tech support. If you work for a small business, or know one that could use technical help, perhaps share this with the management.

Utilize an IT company: Even if you have an employee that helps with tech support in addition to their regular job duty, I strongly recommend getting regular help from an experienced IT professional. Of course, an IT pro can help when there’s problems, but to be pro-active they should be used more often than that. If you aren’t big enough to hire an IT staff, utilize a third-party IT provider. They can perform proactive check-ups and clean-ups to help increase performance, reliability, and security of your systems plus increase employee productivity. They may also be able to catch issues before they’re noticeable or cause a disaster.

Look into IT managed services, as well, that can provide 24/7 monitoring, maintenance, security, and backup of your systems. These managed services can shift the responsibility of the computer health and security from the user that may ignore alerts and issues that pop-up, to an IT company that can better detect and fix them. The monetary investment can be well worth it from the time and money saved by you or your employees from having to deal with the IT issues and better protecting against major disasters.

Secure and backup your data: In many businesses, customer data and other business files are extremely vital. If files are lost or damaged, there could be severe consequences. Therefore, ensure all data is regularly backed up. It’s well worth the small investment of your time and money. Though backing up to an external hard or flash drive is better than nothing, I recommend online backup as well, so your data is stored off-site in case of a fire or other disaster.

Like with the general health and security of computers, the user or a non-IT employee is usually tasked with monitoring the backup. They could knowingly or unknowingly ignore issues and your system could go without a backup with some time. But if you have managed services from an IT company that offers monitored backup, they could be alerted if there’s ever a problem.

Make wise technology investments: I’ve seen many businesses and organizations make poor choices when it comes to the computers and network equipment they purchase. This is typically due to the lack of technical knowledge and in hopes to save money. Keep in mind, making good investments in technology can go a long way to help increase employee productivity and the company’s bottom-line.

For instance, instead of buying the supercheap $250 computer, that I wouldn’t even recommend for home-use, one even in the $500+ range will usually be much faster, last longer, and be more appropriate in a business environment. You’ll usually see a return on investment for that extra few hundred dollars, maybe even in a few months’ time. This even applies to computers that are used for simple office tasks, such as browsing, emailing, and word processing.

The supercheap computers generally have slow processors that aren’t upgradable and are those you’d find in an iPad or tablet. There are usually strict limits on upgrading the RAM as well. They also typically have too few or no PCI expansion slots, for instance preventing you from adding a secondary graphics card for dual-monitors or if the internal one fails in the future. Additionally, the supercheap computers usually only have a few USB ports, which means you might have to purchase a USB hub to connect all the accessories and peripherals.

