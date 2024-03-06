Comedian Pete Davidson brings his tour to Dayton this summer

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lifestyles
By
6 hours ago
X

Stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer Pete Davidson will bring his “Prehab Tour” to the Schuster Center on July 13.

Best known for appearing on “Saturday Night Live” for eight seasons, Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. He was also listed as one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. Earlier this year he released his new Netflix stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli.”

ExploreCelebrate the Oscars at The Neon

In 2023, he starred in Peacock’s “Bupkis,” a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. He will begin production on Season 2 later this year.

In addition to co-writing, executive producing and starring in ”The King of Staten Island,” his film credits includes “Dumb Money,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Trainwreck,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Set It Up,” “Meet Cute,” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Upcoming projects include “The Home, Wizards!,” and “I Slept with Joey Ramone.”

ExploreThe Rose Music Center announces more summer concerts

Tickets for his 7 p.m. show, co-presented by Dayton Live and SaveLive, are priced at $60-$100. This event will also be phone-free. All phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 7. For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org.

In Other News
1
Suze Orman: Why many women struggle to save money
2
Clark Howard: Are donor-advised funds a good idea for charitable...
3
Bone health depends on regular exercise, healthy diet
4
Reds will fade, greens will pop: What to wear during the April 8 total...
5
Managing stress, making a plan key to sticking with exercise

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top