COLUMN: These are ways to maximize time spent exercising

Answer: There are definitely ways you can get a great workout in 30 minutes or less. This is because it’s not the duration of the workout that matters most, it’s the amount of effort put forth with whatever time you have to invest.

My personal choice to get the most bang for your buck are multi-joint movements, performed in circuit training fashion. Circuit training involves moving through a series of different exercises, one followed immediately by the next. Each move would target a different area of the body to ensure a total strengthening effect.

You would then circle back and repeat the same circuit one or two more times.

When it comes to examples of multi-joint exercises my personal picks are:

Squats: Considered the king of lower body strengthening, squats are super efficient and can be modified according to a person’s current strength levels. The basic squat involves bending the knees and lowering the hips, as if sitting, and then rising back up again. Modifications include Wall Slides, which amount to sliding up and down a wall with your torso as far as you safely can without allowing the thighs to drop past parallel to the floor or the knees to move past the toes. Squats Holds are another variation, where at the bottom of the move you hold for a set number of seconds.

Planks: This exercise involves the entire body and targets the core. Place forearms on the floor with elbows positioned under the shoulders. Then lift the hips so that the body makes a straight line from toes to head. Beginners can modify by bending the knees instead of keeping legs straight.

Side Planks: Another great way to target the core, particularly the sides of the waist. Lie on one side with the elbow bent and in line with the shoulder. Slowly elevate the hips until the body is in a straight line. If too difficult, bend the knees.

Pushups: This exercise keeps the upper body strong in a big way. The amount of resistance felt depends on the angle at which you place your body. If leverage is changed by placing the feet on a bench for example, intensity is greatly enhanced. Experienced exercisers often use this approach. For the total beginner on the other hand, standing pushups are an appropriate first step. As strength improves, floor pushups with bent knees can be utilized, progressing to full pushups where the body is straight.

Bridges: Bridges help to strengthen the hips/buttocks as many other smaller muscles including the low back. To perform, lie on the back with feet about shoulder width apart and knees bent. Slowly lift the hips upward until the body makes a straight line from knees to shoulders. Hold at the top of each rep and tighten glutes.

Tip: For safety, check with your doctor before beginning a new exercise program.