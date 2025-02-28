Cincinnati Reds announce new 2025 theme days, including Harry Potter, anime, Minecraft and more

Harry Potter Day at Great American Ball Park is April 13.

The T-shirts are only given to fans taking advantage of the ticket package deal. The game is in the afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Other theme days include:

Sunday, May 4: “A Minecraft Movie” ticket package with an exclusive jersey

Tuesday, June 3: Cincinnati Zoo ticket package with an exclusive bobblehead

Friday, June 6: Pride ticket package with a cap giveaway

Sunday, June 8: Cincinnati Reds Mascot Plushie ticket package

Thursday, July 31: Anime ticket package featuring “My Hero Academia” with an exclusive T-shirt

Friday, Aug. 21: Jerry Garcia ticket package with a T-shirt giveaway

The Reds note all promotions and schedules are subject to change. Ticket options are online at mlb.com/reds/tickets.

Pete Rose will be the focus of the May 14 game against the Chicago White Sox and events will be honoring the “Hit King.” Every fan in attendance will get a #14 Pete Rose replica jersey.

Rose wore the road uniform that the replica jersey reflects when the Big Red machine celebrated its World Series Championships in 1975 in Boston and again in 1975 in New York.

The 2025 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day is set for March 27 and the game against the San Francisco Giants begins at 4:10 p.m.