Cincinnati Reds announce new 2025 theme days, including Harry Potter, anime, Minecraft and more

The Cincinnati Reds are entering the 2025 MLB season with new ticket packages, mostly themed for entertainment.
First up is “Harry Potter Day” during which fans will get an exclusive T-shirt with one of the four houses featured in the “Harry Potter” films, including Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin.
Harry Potter Day at Great American Ball Park is April 13.
The T-shirts are only given to fans taking advantage of the ticket package deal. The game is in the afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Other theme days include:
Sunday, May 4: “A Minecraft Movie” ticket package with an exclusive jersey
Tuesday, June 3: Cincinnati Zoo ticket package with an exclusive bobblehead
Friday, June 6: Pride ticket package with a cap giveaway
Sunday, June 8: Cincinnati Reds Mascot Plushie ticket package
Thursday, July 31: Anime ticket package featuring “My Hero Academia” with an exclusive T-shirt
Friday, Aug. 21: Jerry Garcia ticket package with a T-shirt giveaway
The Reds note all promotions and schedules are subject to change. Ticket options are online at mlb.com/reds/tickets.
Pete Rose will be the focus of the May 14 game against the Chicago White Sox and events will be honoring the “Hit King.” Every fan in attendance will get a #14 Pete Rose replica jersey.
Rose wore the road uniform that the replica jersey reflects when the Big Red machine celebrated its World Series Championships in 1975 in Boston and again in 1975 in New York.
The 2025 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day is set for March 27 and the game against the San Francisco Giants begins at 4:10 p.m.
About the Author