Breast cancer becomes the most common cancer globally

A gap in survival rates between black and white women still exists but has been decreasing. In the most recently reported period, the five-year survival rate was 83 percent for black women and 92 percent for white women.

The five-year relative survival rate for all women with invasive breast cancer is 90 percent. For the same group, the 10-year relative survival rate is 83 percent.

The Keys to Reducing Breast Cancer Risk

“Breast cancer survival rates have improved as more women adopt healthier lifestyle practices, including healthy eating, weight control, and limiting alcohol,” Braeuning says.

“Early detection of breast cancer also makes a big difference when women practice breast self-examination and schedule regular mammograms. The earlier breast cancer is found, the more likely it will be survivable.”

Follow your doctor’s advice on when and how often to get a mammogram. Premier Health and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommend a mammogram every year beginning at age 40 for women at average risk. No physician referral is needed for a screening mammogram.

Breast cancer risk nearly doubles if you have a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Less than 15 percent of women who get breast cancer have a family member who has had it.

Fast Facts

New Cancer Cases Worldwide, 2020

1. Breast cancer

2. Lung cancer

3. Colorectal cancer

4. Prostate cancer

5. Stomach cancer

Deaths From Cancer Worldwide, 2020

1. Lung cancer

2. Colorectal cancer

3. Prostate cancer

4. Stomach cancer

5. Breast cancer